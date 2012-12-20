You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Wake Up on Time With These Great Alarm Clock Apps

The first thing you accomplish in the morning is often the hardest - actually getting out of bed. But your iPhone or iPad can help. There are a huge number of different alarm clock apps that can make it a bit easier to wake up and greet the day.

by Brent Dirks

Rise and Shine

We love apps that come with a bunch of crazy, smart features and options, but sometimes all you need are the simple essentials. Here are some alarm clock apps that will wake you up at a specified time ... and that's it. These ones neither know nor care how you slept before they came in, and they won't even tell you because they can't. They have one job, and they'll do it.

Rise Alarm Clock

Beauty and simplicity

Rise Alarm Clock
The easiest way to set an alarm

The simplest and most beautiful alarm clock app you'll find for iOS.

Rise Alarm Clock is a beautiful universal app with a minimalist gesture-driven user interface. While beauty and simplicity can often be overrated, they are important features for an app that is going to be used by the bedside because you're going to be dealing with it after a tiring day or when you're being kicked out of bed sweet bed in the morning. To set Rise, drag up and down to pick what time that you would like to wake up. Swipe left or right when you would like to turn the alarm on or off. There are many pleasant alarm tones to choose from, along with any iTunes song, and you can also acquire more via in-app purchasing. And while the app comes with the native ability to set up to one alarm at a time, an in-app purchase can also get you access to an Alarm Control Panel that lets you set weekday and weekend alarms, along with create repeating wake-up times for specific days.

Why we love it

Getting in and out of bed is already a stressful process for a number of reasons, and being accompanied by a pleasant alarm app is a small thing that can make it a bit more bearable.

$1.99 More info
Alarm Clock - Alarm & Weather

Simplistic alarm with weather

Alarm Clock - Alarm & Weather
Alarm Clock - Alarm & Weather

For those who want a basic alarm clock with the added benefit of weather at a glance.

Alarm clock free is a simple clock featuring your detailed local weather information along with the time display. You have the option of multiple alarms and sounds, dim-able display, customizable snoozing, and a wake gently function. Alarms will sound even if the app is running in the background for extra security.

Why we love it

It's simple with just what you need. Having the current local weather displayed is a welcomed addition.

FREE More info
The Clocks: Alarm Clock, World Clock

The Clocks: Alarm Clock, World Clock

Meanterm Inc.
The Clocks: Alarm Clock, World Clock

For anyone looking for a simple world clock.

The Clocks offers very simple interfaces with three fundamental types of clocks. The world clock feature shows times of 6 places and supports more than 500 cities and countries.

Why we love it

If you simply want to know the time in any given place around the world.

FREE More info

Sleep and Track

You already know based on how (un)rested you feel throughout the day how well you sleep, but why not bring some science into it? These apps will not only wake you up in the morning but also work through the night to track and analyze the quality of your rest. Maybe looking at a graph doesn't sound like the most fun thing to do first thing in the morning, but you'd be surprised.

Sleep Cycle alarm clock

Sleep Cycle alarm clock

Northcube AB
Sleep Time+: Sleep Cycle Alarm

Sleep Time+: Sleep Cycle Alarm

Azumio Inc.
Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker

Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker

Neybox Digital Ltd.
Sleeptracker® 24/7

Sleeptracker® 24/7

Fullpower®
Sleep Better: Sleep Cycle App

Sleep Better: Sleep Cycle App

runtastic

Weather and More

For checking your current weather conditions when you wake, these handy alarm clock apps will let you know what’s outside before you even open the door.

Living Earth - Clock & Weather

Living Earth - Clock & Weather

Radiantlabs, LLC
Living Earth - Clock & Weather

For those who want an alarm clock with live weather that offers a music playlist to wake up to.

Living Earth - Clock & Weather gives you an alarm clock with music playlist, live weather with maps, and tropical cyclone notifications. You can use the app on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so no matter which device you use to wake up, you’re set.

Why we love it

For a great way to wake up and check the weather at the same time, take a look at Living Earth - Clock & Weather.

$2.99 More info
Alarm Clock HD

Get informed when you wake up

Alarm Clock HD

For people who like having a full status report first thing in the morning

Alarm Clock HD is a fully featured app that will help you relax, wake up, and prepare for your day, all inside of a clean, gorgeous interface. It'll let you both nod off and awaken to any music in your phone, give you a weather report, and even contains an emergency flashlight that's quicker to turn on than going into your phone's Control Center.

Why we love it

We like all of the extra stuff Alarm Clock HD does. It's less a simple alarm clock and more a tiny command center you keep by your bed. And since we don't like falling asleep to music, we appreciate the built-in white noise generator. Our crazy dreams definitely don't need soundtracks.

$1.99 More info
Beautiful Clock Radio Alarm

Wake Up and Tune In

Beautiful Clock Radio Alarm

For people who want the full clock-radio experience in their phone.

Here's a good-looking app that will let you turn your iPhone into a fully functional clock radio. It includes 6 preset buttons that you can program to one of over 50,000 radio stations to make sure your favorite tunes or sounds are never too far away.

Why we love it

We don't really get nostalgic about clock radios; they make us think of cheap hotel rooms and the elderly. All the same, Beautiful Clock Radio adds some cool features that provide some new tricks for our fancy space phones. Even if they are old tricks.

$7.99 More info

Fun motivation to start your day

For starting your day with a smile and motivation, a funny or a unique wake alarm clock app might just be the ticket to give you an early morning laugh and drive.

Wake N Shake Alarm Clock

Wake N Shake Alarm Clock

Andres Canella

Wake N Shake Alarm Clock will get you up and moving. It requires you to shake your phone until all colors have disappeared from your screen. Your blood will be pumping in no time, and it’s hard to fall back asleep after such exercise. Wake N Shake has 24 different alarm sounds, a strobe light to be certain you will be disturbed from sleep if the sounds do not affect you, a single-tap function for those that need a quick nap, music to help you sleep, and more.
