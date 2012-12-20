The first thing you accomplish in the morning is often the hardest - actually getting out of bed. But your iPhone or iPad can help. There are a huge number of different alarm clock apps that can make it a bit easier to wake up and greet the day.
We love apps that come with a bunch of crazy, smart features and options, but sometimes all you need are the simple essentials. Here are some alarm clock apps that will wake you up at a specified time ... and that's it. These ones neither know nor care how you slept before they came in, and they won't even tell you because they can't. They have one job, and they'll do it.
The simplest and most beautiful alarm clock app you'll find for iOS.
Rise Alarm Clock is a beautiful universal app with a minimalist gesture-driven user interface. While beauty and simplicity can often be overrated, they are important features for an app that is going to be used by the bedside because you're going to be dealing with it after a tiring day or when you're being kicked out of bed sweet bed in the morning.
To set Rise, drag up and down to pick what time that you would like to wake up. Swipe left or right when you would like to turn the alarm on or off. There are many pleasant alarm tones to choose from, along with any iTunes song, and you can also acquire more via in-app purchasing. And while the app comes with the native ability to set up to one alarm at a time, an in-app purchase can also get you access to an Alarm Control Panel that lets you set weekday and weekend alarms, along with create repeating wake-up times for specific days.
Why we love it
Getting in and out of bed is already a stressful process for a number of reasons, and being accompanied by a pleasant alarm app is a small thing that can make it a bit more bearable.
For those who want a basic alarm clock with the added benefit of weather at a glance.
Alarm clock free is a simple clock featuring your detailed local weather information along with the time display. You have the option of multiple alarms and sounds, dim-able display, customizable snoozing, and a wake gently function. Alarms will sound even if the app is running in the background for extra security.
Why we love it
It's simple with just what you need. Having the current local weather displayed is a welcomed addition.
You already know based on how (un)rested you feel throughout the day how well you sleep, but why not bring some science into it? These apps will not only wake you up in the morning but also work through the night to track and analyze the quality of your rest. Maybe looking at a graph doesn't sound like the most fun thing to do first thing in the morning, but you'd be surprised.
For those who want an alarm clock with live weather that offers a music playlist to wake up to.
Living Earth - Clock & Weather gives you an alarm clock with music playlist, live weather with maps, and tropical cyclone notifications. You can use the app on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, so no matter which device you use to wake up, you’re set.
Why we love it
For a great way to wake up and check the weather at the same time, take a look at Living Earth - Clock & Weather.
For people who like having a full status report first thing in the morning
Alarm Clock HD is a fully featured app that will help you relax, wake up, and prepare for your day, all inside of a clean, gorgeous interface. It'll let you both nod off and awaken to any music in your phone, give you a weather report, and even contains an emergency flashlight that's quicker to turn on than going into your phone's Control Center.
Why we love it
We like all of the extra stuff Alarm Clock HD does. It's less a simple alarm clock and more a tiny command center you keep by your bed. And since we don't like falling asleep to music, we appreciate the built-in white noise generator. Our crazy dreams definitely don't need soundtracks.
For people who want the full clock-radio experience in their phone.
Here's a good-looking app that will let you turn your iPhone into a fully functional clock radio. It includes 6 preset buttons that you can program to one of over 50,000 radio stations to make sure your favorite tunes or sounds are never too far away.
Why we love it
We don't really get nostalgic about clock radios; they make us think of cheap hotel rooms and the elderly. All the same, Beautiful Clock Radio adds some cool features that provide some new tricks for our fancy space phones. Even if they are old tricks.