Adobe Fresco Updated With Clipping Masks Tool and More

Originally arriving late last year, the app was built specifically for the Apple Pencil and iPad and helps artists take their work to a new level.

And in version 1.9.0, the app offers a clipping masks tool so you an define the boundaries of drawn content so you can clip a layer or layers and add to an additional layer.

With the new brush management tool, you can personalize the list of Pixelbrushes to see with a hide/show toggle.

Using the brush stamp preview, you’ll be able to see exactly how much area you’ll be covering. The size and shape indicator will appear when a stylus or finger touches the screen. To enable the feature, head to App Settings > Input > Brushes > Brush Preview.

Adobe Fresco can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

Most Creative Cloud subscribers can use the full app for no charge. If you just want to use all of the features of Adobe Fresco, you can subscribe for $9.99 per month. Adobe offers a free, six-month trial before the subscription kicks in.

The free version of the app offers a limited number of brushes and doesn’t allow users to export high-resolution files.