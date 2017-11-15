Apple Unveils its 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Along with Apple devices, the guide also recommends a number of different accessories

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but Apple highlights a number of new products including the iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K.

Along with a number of first-party cases and more, Apple also recommends a number of other accessories including an Apple exclusive DJI Mavic Pro Alpine White Combo for $1,049.95.

And starting today, Apple’s holiday return policy is now in effect. The large majority of products and accessories purchased between today and Christmas will be eligible to return until Monday, January 8, 2018. That policy is available in the United States, Australia, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Make sure to keep it here on AppAdvice as we will also be starting our holiday gift guide series starting next week.