With atWork on Your iPhone, Tracking Your Work Hours Is Simple and Comprehensive

When you want to track your time and the earnings you should be receiving for those hours, atWork definitely has your back. This is a full-featured time tracking and management app that drills down deep into the time you spend at work.

You will need to spend some time setting up the app, customizing it to the type of work you do and the projects and tasks you complete. If you are a freelancer, you can also specify various clients you work for.

Once you have done the initial legwork of setting up your clients, projects, tasks, and pay rates, it’s time to start tracking those hours worked.

With atWork, you can readily see how much time you’ve spent on a project, and even what overtime you’re owed. Start and stop the timer for easy time tracking, and even use a timesheet calculator to work out all of your earnings and overtime automatically.

Customize your work schedule with notes or default breaks, because we've all got to take a breather sometime.

There's also plenty of room for expansion, keeping tabs on travel expenses and payment status.

With atWork, you can also synchronize your Apple Watch and begin timing your work sessions and notes on the go, without pulling out your iPhone.