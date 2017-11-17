Apple Launches Beats Headphone Discounts Ahead of Black Friday Week

The temporary price cuts are as follows:

The BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless and Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless each feature Apple’s W1 chip found on AirPods which makes instant pairing with an iPhone possible. Each also features Fast Fuel, which allows you to gain hours of playback on a five-minute charge. This includes three hours of playback on the Solo3, two hours on the BeatsX, and an hour on the Powerbeats3 Wireless.

While these prices are nice, lower prices are possible at other retailers, including Amazon.com and Best Buy.

