Apple Launches Beats Headphone Discounts Ahead of Black Friday Week
Beats headphone discounts have arrived, courtesy of Apple. For a limited time, you can purchase BeatsX, Solo3 Wireless, and Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones for up to $60 off in the United States.
The temporary price cuts are as follows:
- BeatsX — $99.95, normally $149.95
- Beats Solo3 Wireless — $239.95, normally $299.95
- Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless — $159.95, normally $199.95
The BeatsX, Beats Solo3 Wireless and Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless each feature Apple’s W1 chip found on AirPods which makes instant pairing with an iPhone possible. Each also features Fast Fuel, which allows you to gain hours of playback on a five-minute charge. This includes three hours of playback on the Solo3, two hours on the BeatsX, and an hour on the Powerbeats3 Wireless.
While these prices are nice, lower prices are possible at other retailers, including Amazon.com and Best Buy.
Looking for the perfect gift? Beginning Monday, Nov. 20, AppAdvice will once again be publishing our holiday gift guides. This year’s schedule is as follows:
Monday, Nov. 20: The Hottest Apple Accessories of the Holiday Season
Tuesday, Nov. 21: 10 Perfect Accessories for the iPhone X
Wednesday, Nov 22: Spruce up Any Apple Watch with These Accessories
Tuesday, Nov. 28: The Best Accessories for the iPad Owner on Your List
Wednesday, Nov. 29: The Best iPhone Accessories for Everyone
Thursday, Nov. 30: Turn Your House Into an Apple-Centric Smart Home
Friday, Dec. 1: Your Kids Will Love these App-Enabled Toys and Games
Monday, Dec. 4: Breathe New Life into Any Mac with These Accessories
Tuesday, Dec. 5: iPhone Photography Accessories to Take Your Images to the Next Level
Wednesday, Dec. 6: The Best Wireless Headphones for Any Budget
Thursday, Dec. 7: Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers You Don’t Want to Miss
Friday, Dec. 8: Last Minute Holiday Gifts for the Apple Fan in Your Life