Bluebird Brings Together a Focus Timer and To-Do App to Help You Accomplish More

Combining a focus timer and to-do app, you’ll start by entering the app’s focus timer in one of three ways. You can set a timer and name the task you want to accomplish.

When finished, the task will appear on a to-do list which celebrates the effort and makes it easy to start the same task again.

You can see daily progress through stats and complete a task with a quick swipe.

And the app has just been updated for Apple’s latest software.

The biggest new addition is an Apple Watch app that brings Bluebird to your wrist. There are also a number of complications for a watch face. Taking advantage of the Always-On display of the Series 5 and later watch, you can see the app even when your wrist is placed down.

Other additions include an XL widget for the iPad, time-sensitive notifications, and the ability to capture information with Live Text.

Bluebird is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It’s a free download on the App Store now.

A subscription is required to use some features. That’s $1.99 per month or $14.99 yearly. Unlock the Bluebird Pro features for the lifetime of the app for $39.99.

Subscribers can take advantage of iCloud sync between devices, the ability to customize the start of the day, and can view focus stats by month or year.