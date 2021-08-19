Fantastic Astronomy App Sky Guide Receives Big Update With New Features

Version X features a variety of new features and improvements.

When searching the catalog, you’ll definitely notice the redesigned search UI with a more visually-oriented focus. There is also a number of new categories and curated lists like Tonight’s Best.

Even if you don’t live near a polar circle, you can now add some beautiful aurora effects to your stargazing. Head to the Preferences settings from the main menu to switch the effects on.

The sky appearance has also been improved with more realistic shading to represent day, twilight, dusk, and night. The improvement uses physics-based computation called atmospheric multiple scattering.

All of the app’s 3D constellation art has also been improved with better visual quality.

Finally, the app has added a new effect in AR. Anyone with a LiDAR-enabled iPhone or iPad. That’s currently the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro line. You can scan a ceiling and then tap it to see it shatter. You’ll then be able to gaze up at the stars.

Sky Guide is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. There is also a great Apple Watch companion app. It’s a free download on the App Store.

You can subscribe for additional features. There are two tiers—Sky Guide Plus and Sky Guide Pro. The Plus tier is $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year.

Pro subscribers receive all the Plus benefits and more for $4.99 monthly or $39.99 each year.