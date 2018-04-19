Journal Your Life One Sentence at a Time With Punkt

Instead of having to worry about recording pages of thoughts, Punkt is all about simplicity.

After writing a sentence to talk about your day, you’ll select how you feel and the reason. You can also add a location and attach a photo.

Once you’ve used the app enough, you can see detailed stats about how you felt each day and see if there is any patterns and driving factors.

Journaling has been shown to have true health benefits like reduced blood pressure and less stress. And Punkt is a simple and great way get started. As a nice touch, you can even specify a time to receive a daily motivation and a reminder to journal.

Punkt is designed for the iPhone and can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

To unlock all the features, including the ability to add a photo to your story and create unlimited stories each day, you’ll need the premium version. You can make a one-time purchase of $8.99 or a yearly subscription of $4.49.

There is also an option for a select a monthly subscription. You can select to pay anywhere from $0.49 to $1.99.