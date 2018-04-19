Leatherbound is a Beautifully Designed and Free Way to Keep Track of Your Books

The app offers complete management of all the books you are reading, want to read, and have already read.

To add books, you can add them in manually or add via the web. You can also export or import your entire library via a CSV file.

With the app, you can easily search and filter across your entire library. Ll of the information syncs across your devices so it will always be up-to-date when you need it.

Along with detailed reading statistics, the app features a fully editable reading history log. It also supports custom book covers.

As a nice touch, the app even features home screen widgets so you can quickly view book progress.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, Leatherbound can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

There are no subscriptions or in-app purchases.