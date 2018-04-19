Linea Go Brings Popular and Powerful Drawing App to iPhone

The Iconfactory, developer of both apps, has specifically designed the new iPhone app with the smaller screen in mind so users can focus on the creations and not the tools.

Artists can use either their finger or a compatible iPhone stylus to work. There are a small number of tools to select from including the Art Pencil, Technical Pencil, Marker, and Pen. It’s quick and easy to switch between brush sizes and blending mode. To activate the eraser, just long press your selected tool.

Thanks to iCloud sync, you can also start a drawing on the iPhone and then pick up immediately on the iPad.

While drawing, you can record every moment that can be saved to the iPhone Camera Roll. Artists can even livestream.

Other great features include landscape mode, the ZipLine option where artists can easily draw straight lines on the smaller screen, and a simplified set of layers. Linea Go can be downloaded now on the App Store for $2.99.