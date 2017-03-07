The Lofree Mechanical Keyboard is both Nostalgic and Practical

March 7, 2017

The Lofree mechanical keyboard is here.

Mechanical keyboards are still around, although you’d be hard-pressed to find a model that’s still being used by the masses. That could change thanks to the introduction of the Lofree wireless mechanical keyboard, which launches as an Indiegogo project beginning today, March 7.

We don’t usually cover keyboards or Indiegogo projects at AppAdvice. The Lofree keyboard deserves a mention, however, for two important reasons.

First, I’ve been lucky enough to be among the first to receive a Lofree keyboard for review before its release. For the past month, I’ve put my Pure White Lofree through the paces using numerous devices in my home. So far, it’s been a terrific experience and one worth reporting.

Additionally, unlike other projects on both Indiegogo and Kickstarter, the one for Lofree comes with a hard release date since the product is already in production. Backers will receive their rewards soon after the campaign ends in May and the final product arrives on Amazon in June.