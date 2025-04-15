Looking for Aliens Is an Out-of-This-World Hidden Object Game

Featuring more than 25 hand-drawn locations, you’ll be able to see how aliens view our world. All of the colorful scenes are packed with surprises, humor, easy puzzles, and unique objects to find.

There’s no need to feel rushed as you can explore each scene at your own pace to find objects and all of the hidden surprises. You’ll definitely smile when you see how aliens might interpret some of the weird things that happen on Earth. The gameplay is made for a gamer of any age to enjoy.

If you ever get stuck, there is also a built-in hint system to help you keep moving.

Even if you get bored with the main objectives, there are a number of side quests and other scattered surprises to find.

Looking for Aliens is a $2.99 download now on the App Store. It’s for the iPhone and all iPad models.