Monument Valley Fans Should Download the New Puzzler Frogblock

Featuring more than 50 levels to enjoy, the premise is simple. Guide the friendly amphibian to swallow a glowing orb. But getting there is a challenge.

The frog can’t jump across chasms, so you’ll need to literally change the perspective to help him find another path. There are tomatoes along the way. Your frog friend can swallow those to make its tongue longer so you can pick up various items like blocks and more.

You’ll need to hold the block in the frog’s mouth until its time to make a new path with it.

Along with the challenging gameplay, Frogblock offers some simply gorgeous visuals combined with zen-like music. It’s a perfect way to settle in and have a bit of challenging fun after a long day.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, Frogblock is a $3.99 download now on the App Store.