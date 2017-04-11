Mother Goose Club App Out Now on iOS to Bring Preschool to the World

Turn screen time into learning time with Mother Goose Club.

Developed by StoryToys Entertainment, the Mother Goose Club app is essentially a compendium of books, games, and videos featuring characters from the series, including Baa Baa Sheep, Eep the Mouse, Little Bo Peep, Jack B. Nimble, Mary Quite Contrary, and Teddy Bear. All content in the app is aimed at promoting early literacy, mathematical proficiency, language skills, and more among preschoolers. With or without adult supervision, kids can enjoy interactive books (an example is one where they need to help find a missing dog and learn about the names of other animals in the process) and games (including a jigsaw puzzle where they need to form a picture of some of the Mother Goose Club characters riding a train).

As for the videos in the Mother Goose Club app, children will definitely appreciate the variety of video content that they can explore. This includes videos where classic nursery rhymes such as “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Bingo” are presented as lively cartoons accompanied by zestful music, and videos where real-life kids are shown singing, dancing, and of course, rhyming. The Mother Goose Club app also features curated video playlists and the ability to save videos as favorites for quick and easy access even when offline.

Since it first aired on public television in 2008, Mother Goose Club has stayed true to its mission of bringing, as its tagline says, “preschool to the world.” And the Mother Goose Club app continues in that vein, expanding the series’ reach to the screens of iOS devices in the hands of little ones. Its wide range of cheerful and colorful educational content, including books, games, and videos, is sure to delight not only preschoolers but their parents and teachers as well. Compatible with iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, and optimized with an iMessage sticker app, the Mother Goose Club app is available now on the App Store for free. The app includes a free sampling of the different types of content it offers. To access everything in the app, you need to get a subscription via in-app purchase for $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

