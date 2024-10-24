My Favorite Fitness Tracking App, Gentler Streak, Adds Sleep Analysis Feature

Living up to its name, the app is like a compassionate friend helping your to get healthier, no matter your fitness level.

Using your Apple Watch, the app can track more than 140 activities, including more mundane chores like walking the dog and chores around the home. You can even start and end your day with insights based on your activity data.

Taking a look at your health metrics and readings, the app can also provide personalized workout suggestions, everything from a rest day to something high intensity.

I also enjoy seeing my fitness progress with charts and logs including an interactive Monthly Recap.

And the app has just been updated with a great new addition—sleep tracking. Sleep is a big part of a healthy lifestyle, and the Apple Watch provides great sleep tracking information after each night of slumber.

To begin, you will start by setting your own sleep goal.

In the morning, you can head to the app’s Wellbeing to see a description of your sleep quality including sleep duration, restorative sleep, fall asleep time, wake-up time, and sleep stages.

You can also see an overview of your last 14 nights of sleep to see trends in duration, consistency, and sleep stages.

I’ve been testing out the sleep tracking features in the update for a few weeks, and have enjoyed seeing the comprehensive data and trends each morning. Adding it to Gentler Streak makes the app an even better, well-rounded way to create a healthier lifestyle.

Available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Gentler Streak is a free download on the App Store now. To unlock all of the app’s features, you’ll need a subscription. That’s $7.99 per month or $54.99 yearly.