Beats Unveils Four New Colors of its Solo3 Wireless Headphones

All four new colors – Break Blue, Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, and Turf Green – are part of the Neighborhood Collection and are already on sale at John Lewis in the United Kingdom.

The on-ear headphones retail for $299.95 and feature Apple’s special W1 wireless chip. So the Solo3 can go for up to 40 hours of music playback on a single charge. With an iOS device or Mac, the pairing process is simplified. Just press the power button and confirm the pairing on a pop-up window.

Here at AppAdvice, we picked the Beats Solo 3 as the best wireless headphones for iOS users because they provide good sound in a stylish design that is unlike any other over ear headphone we’ve ever used.