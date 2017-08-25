Beats Unveils Four New Colors of its Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Four new colors of the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones will soon be arriving to both Apple Stores and Target in the United States. The news was first reported by MacRumors.
All four new colors – Break Blue, Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, and Turf Green – are part of the Neighborhood Collection and are already on sale at John Lewis in the United Kingdom.
The on-ear headphones retail for $299.95 and feature Apple’s special W1 wireless chip. So the Solo3 can go for up to 40 hours of music playback on a single charge. With an iOS device or Mac, the pairing process is simplified. Just press the power button and confirm the pairing on a pop-up window.
Here at AppAdvice, we picked the Beats Solo 3 as the best wireless headphones for iOS users because they provide good sound in a stylish design that is unlike any other over ear headphone we’ve ever used.