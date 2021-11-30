Pomodoreau Provides an Easy-to-Use Focus Timer for Apple Watch

You’ll work in 25-minute intervals followed by a short break of about 5 minutes.

And if you’re interested in trying out the system and have an Apple Watch, give Pomodoreau a try.

The simple and easy-to-use app is customizable with the ability to set your own work session and break length. After selecting that, press start on the watch screen and begin.

Notifications and vibrations will tell you when it’s time to pause or get back to work.

Anyone with Series 5 and later Apple Watch running watchOS 8 can also take advantage of the Always-On screen capability to always see the remaining time in the work or break session.

Pomodoreau is a $0.99 download now on the App Store. It’s only for the Apple Watch.