Preview mini Brings a Familiar Look to iOS Image Editing

As you could probably tell by the name, the app takes a big dose of inspiration from Apple’s stock app on macOS. That makes photo editing easy for Mac fans.

With the app’s snipping mode, you can copy and paste part of images. You can even put parts of an image and put the back later in your workflow.

It’s also easy to add text by dragging a text selection in the pace you choose. You can also select bold and italics and select a color. Text layers are editable in the same workflow as snipping mode.

And it’s also easy to draw and scribble on an image.

Other great features include the ability to rotate/mirror/resize an image with a single tap and to quickly and easily undo changes.

With a blank template editor, you can drop image parts and drawing to use later. You can also add a pixel sizes, select a background, and then start creating.

Preview mini is free download now on the App Store for the iPhone and all iPad models.

With a $1.99 in-app purchase, you can unlock full-quality import of images.