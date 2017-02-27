SanDisk Unveils Two 256GB Flash Drives for the iPhone, iPad

First up, the company has expanded the capacity of its iXpand Flash Drive to 256GB.

One end of the drive sports a Lightning connector to plug directly into a iPhone or iPad. The other side is a USB 3.0 for a Mac or PC.

After adding movies, photos, and videos on your Mac or PC, you can use the iXpand Drive app to manage content.

With the app, iPhone or iPad users can automatically back up their Camera Roll, content from social networking sites including tagged photos. The app also allows users to view videos encoded in popular formats.

Users can also encrypt the information on the drive. As another nice touch, the flexible connector can fit through most iOS device cases.

The 256GB version can be purchased now for $199.99.

There is also a 32, 64, and 128GB version of the flash drive. The smallest version is $34.99 while the 64 and 128GB versions are $57 and $92.14, respectively.