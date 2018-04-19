Send Your Message Around the World in Bottled: Message in a Bottle

Aptly named Bottled - Message in a Bottle, the premise of the app is simple. After downloading the app, you’ll write a small message and can optionally even add a picture or gif. Just like the real-world bottle, you’ll then set the message free to travel.

The message will then be viewed by a person in another country. They can choose to keep it and start a live cha with the sender. Or they can send it along it’s way to be found by another person.

While waiting for your bottle to be found, a map will show you its progress around the world.

There are also a number of other fun options to take advantages of. Use the Octopus to deliver your message to eight people instead of one. The Compass will direct the message to a particular country.

You can earn gold coins for purchasing items by interacting with other or testing world knowledge with the Cheeky Captain.

Bottled: Message in a Bottle is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

While the idea of a message in a bottle has been around for hundreds of years, the unique art of communication has been lost due to the rise of the ubiquitous digital technology. But with Bottled, you can bring a bit of that thrill to your iOS device.