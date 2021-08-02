Sun and Moon Tracker Sundial Adds Two Home Screen Widgets, New Apple Watch Complications

And the app has just added a host of new features with a recent update.

On the Apple Watch, you can now take advantage of a Time Travel feature. You can see where the sun and moon at a data and time you select.

There are also a number of new complication options for an Apple Watch face including the next civil dawn, sunrise, sunset, and civil dusk.

A new Watch Face Picker selection in the iOS app allows you to explore all of the different complication options available.

For your iPhone home screen, there are two new widget types to select from. Sundial Today provides a configurable option to view the data most important to you.

The other new widget option is larger and provides access to a maximum amount of data.

Sundial is a free download for the iPhone and iPad. Some features require additional in-app purchases.

Sundial Plus is $3.99 and brings unlimited alerts, unlimited Time Travel, support for multiple locations, and more. Sundial Widgets is $3.99 and unlocks all 14 widget options.

Sundial Watch is $3.99 and and unlocks the complete Apple Watch app.

You can also unlock all of the features with a single $9.99 in-app purchase.