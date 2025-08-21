Super Farming Boy Is a Wild Mix of Farming, Action and Puzzles

A fast-paced and exciting game, you’ll enjoy the mix of action and puzzles along with farming simulator.

You’ll play as Super, whose mom and friends have been captured by the evil Kopro. Along with capturing friends and family, he has also unlawfully hired you to work on your own land and take all the profits for himself.

So you’ll need to harvest through challenges and save enough to buy your friends and mom back.

There’s no need to worry about tools in the game, because Super can become almost anything imaginable. Just press a button to become something like a shovel, hammer, or watering can. He can even fly.

The central mechanic of the game revolves around harvest chain reactions and combos. Magical seed creatures, after they are harvested, trigger specific chain-reaction effects. Those can help you optimize your farm, with meticulous planning.

Chain reactions and combos do more including defend against creatures, help optimize daily stamina, and complete actions like chopping down trees and even defeating bosses.

Unlike other farming simulators, there’s no need to hassle with inventory management as all sides and idle helpers are creatures that follow you around wherever you go.

As you might expect, the game has some wild seasons to try to plant and harvest like Spring, Winteria, Volcanic, and Radioactive. And Underwater and Timewarp season are also coming soon.

While the game has been designed for touchscreens, you can also use a compatible controller to play.

Super Farming Boy is for the iPhone and all iPad models. It’s a $9.99 download on the App Store now.