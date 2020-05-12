Twobird Combines Email, Notes, Reminders and Collaboration

The app is designed to help you tackle all of the day’s work in a in a single place bringing notes, reminders, and collaboration with your usual email deluge.

One of the highlights of the app is that it strips away needed elements found in other email apps like repeated signatures and complex formatting.

With the notes feature, you can share real-time notes with anyone. The other person doesn’t even need the app installed. They’ll receive a note link that can be opened in any browser to starting editing.

You can also set a reminder for an email or note to appear in the inbox at a specified time.

To help organize email, the app offers features like low priority that will set aside automated messages to view later. Smart unsubscribe will also help you track down subscriptions and automatically unsubscribe.

For a more natural approach, you can also respond to messages with @mentions.

Currently, the app only connects with Gmail accounts. But Ginger Labs is planning to add other mail services. There are also plans to add premium plans in the future.

Twobird is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

The app is also available on the Mac for free. You can download it here.