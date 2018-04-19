WeatherScout is a Great Companion for Photographers Looking to Shoot Outdoors

The app provides the golden hour, blue hour, and the current weather for your location.

You can also add a number of locations and get an overview on a single page. On the weather side of the equation you’ll see a 7-day forecast along with the weather, wind speed, and more.

One of the best features of the app is a smart notification system. Photographers can select a magic hour, and the app will only inform you when the preferred weather matches for the specific timeframe.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, WeatherScout can be downloaded now on the App Store for $1.99.

Along with providing all of the important information for photographers, the app is well-designed and looks great on iOS devices. Fans of outdoor photography should definitely check it out.