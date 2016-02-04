myPlanit Inc.

myPlanit is a private, personal app that automatically tracks your activities, in context — across place and time. By seamlessly connecting data from your disparate apps (contacts, photos, calendar, places and more), myPlanit creates a unique, dynamic and multi-faceted visual of your life as you live it. And, myPlanit introduces the world’s first visual search, so you can search your life by place or time — just like your brain works — so now, finding your information is fast and easy!



ORGANIZE - YOUR DIGITAL ASSISTANT

myPlanit automatically organizes your people, places, photos, videos, and notes across time, place and category. The app also allows you to create lists of anything in your life (people, places and moments) so you can easily keep track of what you want to remember, like allergy-safe restaurants, potential clients, your kid’s soccer schedule and more.



JOURNEY - YOUR OWN PERSONAL TIME MACHINE

myPlanit automatically captures where you go and connects the data from your disparate apps to paint the most robust picture of your life’s journey. Now you can relive your past and see into your future. And, all your information is private, so no one can see your data but you, unless you choose to share it.



RECALL - YOUR SECOND BRAIN

myPlanit’s visual search allows you to search your life without having to rely on text. Say you forgot the name of that awesome sushi restaurant you went to downtown last summer...just zoom in on the map to that area and zoom in on the time slider to that time period and voila — every place you went to then and there appears on your screen.



UNDERSTAND - YOUR LIFE PATTERNS, INTERPRETED

myPlanit makes sense of all the scattered bits of your life, so now it’s easy to track any goal and understand any pattern in your life. Start a new workout regime and want to make sure you stay on track? myPlanit automatically counts every time you go to the gym! Using myPlanit for your business? myPlanit automatically tracks your client visits, allowing you to see how many you met with last week, last month or last year. Trying to figure out why you keep getting migraines? Use myPlanit to zero in on what you do the days you get them to find the trigger.



EASILY SHARE MOMENTS

We make it easy to share your moments with those you love so they can experience it along with you. Simply click on the share icon and choose how you want to share.



PRIVACY

We take your privacy very seriously. myPlanit will never ever sell, rent, or give away the personal data we collect on your behalf. We use the data we collect to make your myPlanit experience as rich as possible. That's it.



NOTE: myPlanit’s team of engineers have made myPlanit incredibly power efficient, but please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. If you think that your battery life is being compromised by running myPlanit, contact us at [email protected] We want to hear from you!