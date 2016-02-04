You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
These Journal Apps Help You Remember Every Magical Moment

Days are fleeting and keeping a handwritten journal can be a struggle. So, we present the best journal apps out there. Never miss a moment.

by Christine Chan

Record All of Your Memories

Life is full of amazing memories. Make sure to remember them with these apps.

Day One Journal

One of the most robust journaling experiences out there

Day One Journal
Easy entry creation

For those who want to capture their lives as they live them

Day One 2 is a beautiful and robust journaling application that lets users capture their lives on-the-go as they live them. The interface is simple and intuitive, so navigating around is a breeze. Entries can be basic text or you can have up to 10 images, and the app is smart enough to detect the date and time as well as geolocation data from your images if it is available, so you don't have to manually change any of that data when creating the entry. Organize everything with tags, see your own activity (walking, stationary, driving, etc.) at the time of the memory, and have multiple journals for everything that may come up. There is also a Day One IFTTT (If This Then That) channel so you can link up your Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Swarm feeds (and more) to Day One so everything is captured through automation. The Map view lets you see all of the places you've gone to, and the Photos section is a great way to see all of your photographic memories in one place. The app also uses Day One Sync for fast and reliable syncing across multiple devices. If you are looking for a journaling app that can handle what life throws at you, then consider Day One 2.

Why we love it

It's beautiful and robust, one of the best experiences for journaling on iOS that you can get.

Daily Tracker: Journal & Diary

Daily Tracker+ can track absolutely anything

Daily Tracker: Journal & Diary
Daily Tracker: Journal & Diary

For anyone who would like to have an all inclusive app that tracks everything

If you want to consolidate your journal app, day planner and tracker to one, you've found the perfect app. Daily Tracker + lets you take notes, make all types of lists, log journal entries and so much more. It can track almost anything; from your workouts to expenses to blood glucose. It literally does it all. While it has the basic functions of your every day journal or tracker, it gives you the option to customize each category the way you want. If the long list of built in templates aren't enough, you can quickly create your own. This app takes customization seriously. The best part is you never have to worry about losing the data and categories you create. Daily Tracker + makes it quick and easy to set up automatic sync to your favorite server.

Why we love it

Customization. Customization. Customization. There aren't too many journal apps out there that allows you to customize an app as much as this one does. Its a powerful app that allows you to track so many different aspects of your life in a clean and well organized manner.

Only Have a Few Minutes?

Journaling is a great way to unwind, but sometimes it can be time consuming. This app is best suited for the person who only has a few minutes to spare for their daily reflection time.

Add a photo
Five Minute Journal

Five Minute Journal

Intelligent Change Inc.

Five minutes is all you need to keep a journal. Quickly write short affirmations and take a photo. Do this twice a day to journal your life in just five minutes in an attempt to improve your overall happiness.

DayGram - One line a day Diary
DayGram - One line a day Diary

DayGram - One line a day Diary

SaltyCrackers Co., Ltd.

A daily diary. Record your experiences and thoughts with DayGram.

Record Your Mood

Our moods can indicate a lot about our lives when we look back on them. These apps make recording your mood easy and fun.

Moodnotes - Thought Journal / Mood Diary

Record your daily thoughts and moods for pure reflection

Moodnotes - Thought Journal / Mood Diary
How do you feel?

For anyone who wants to track their moods over time for a better perception of their well-being.

Moodnotes is a beautiful app that will help you understand yourself better over time. With Moodnotes, just record your current mood with an emote, and then the app lets you write down your thoughts and feelings, which will be tied to the mood that you entered. Once that's done, the app will either give you positive feedback and ask about how to enrich your life on a daily basis, or if it's negative, you can analyze why you feel that way with some psychological questions. Over time, you can gauge how your moods are, and it is a great way to improve your life in the long run.

Why we love it

Moodnotes is a gorgeous app that is super easy to use and helps you improve your life over time.

My Wonderful Days : Daily Journal/Diary

Make every day wonderful

My Wonderful Days : Daily Journal/Diary
How was your day?

Someone who wants a simple app for writing their thoughts and recording their mood.

My Wonderful Days is a simple and somewhat skeuomorphic take on the journaling app. It has a basic interface that is pretty straightforward to use, where you just create a new entry, type in whatever you want, add some photos or video, record your current mood, add some icon flair, and save your memory. There is iCloud sync and PDF export so your memories go with you no matter what. However, it's not the most intuitive app around and it lives in the golden days of skeuomorphism, but this should appeal to anyone who wants a pretty barebones app. The Lite version gives you the ability to add 10 entries a month — upgrade to the full version for a few dollars and you can export your data into it without worries.

Why we love it

It's simple and fun to use and the ability to record your mood gives you some valuable insights.

Keep A Journal Automatically

These apps can create a journal entry automatically just by gathering what you're already doing. Your social media posts, activity tracking, location visits are automatically gathered together.

Everything in your timeline
Momento - Private Diary / Daily Journal

Momento - Private Diary / Daily Journal

d3i Ltd

Momento is a private journaling app that has a slick interface and is pretty easy to use. While you get the basic journaling tools like new entry creation, tags, and photos, Momento does more than some of the competition. You can pull in data from your social network feeds like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Swarm, and more. There is even support for videos in entries, which can be a big deal for some. Everything is neatly organized and there is iCloud syncing so your memories are completely private and not stored on a third-party syncing service.

myPlanit

myPlanit

myPlanit Inc.

myPlanit is a private, personal app that automatically tracks your activities, in context — across place and time. By seamlessly connecting data from your disparate apps (contacts, photos, calendar, places and more), myPlanit creates a unique, dynamic and multi-faceted visual of your life as you live it. And, myPlanit introduces the world’s first visual search, so you can search your life by place or time — just like your brain works — so now, finding your information is fast and easy!

ORGANIZE - YOUR DIGITAL ASSISTANT
myPlanit automatically organizes your people, places, photos, videos, and notes across time, place and category. The app also allows you to create lists of anything in your life (people, places and moments) so you can easily keep track of what you want to remember, like allergy-safe restaurants, potential clients, your kid’s soccer schedule and more.

JOURNEY - YOUR OWN PERSONAL TIME MACHINE
myPlanit automatically captures where you go and connects the data from your disparate apps to paint the most robust picture of your life’s journey. Now you can relive your past and see into your future. And, all your information is private, so no one can see your data but you, unless you choose to share it.

RECALL - YOUR SECOND BRAIN
myPlanit’s visual search allows you to search your life without having to rely on text. Say you forgot the name of that awesome sushi restaurant you went to downtown last summer...just zoom in on the map to that area and zoom in on the time slider to that time period and voila — every place you went to then and there appears on your screen.

UNDERSTAND - YOUR LIFE PATTERNS, INTERPRETED
myPlanit makes sense of all the scattered bits of your life, so now it’s easy to track any goal and understand any pattern in your life. Start a new workout regime and want to make sure you stay on track? myPlanit automatically counts every time you go to the gym! Using myPlanit for your business? myPlanit automatically tracks your client visits, allowing you to see how many you met with last week, last month or last year. Trying to figure out why you keep getting migraines? Use myPlanit to zero in on what you do the days you get them to find the trigger.

EASILY SHARE MOMENTS
We make it easy to share your moments with those you love so they can experience it along with you. Simply click on the share icon and choose how you want to share.

PRIVACY
We take your privacy very seriously. myPlanit will never ever sell, rent, or give away the personal data we collect on your behalf. We use the data we collect to make your myPlanit experience as rich as possible. That's it.

NOTE: myPlanit’s team of engineers have made myPlanit incredibly power efficient, but please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. If you think that your battery life is being compromised by running myPlanit, contact us at [email protected] We want to hear from you!

Dyrii Journal

Dyrii Journal

Dyrii LLC

Dyrii is an unusual journaling tool for life loggers, travelers, quantified self enthusiasts, and practically anyone looking to record key moments of their life. It support both active and passive (auto) journaling and is perfect for recording things retroactively.

With Dyrii, you can take rich text entires containing inline photos, audio, video, location geo-tags, health/mood tags, and weather information. You can even capture hand written entires using Apple Pencil on iPad.

Here are some usage examples:
- Write privately instead of on social media.
- On busy days, capture photos, audio, video on the go.
- Automatically log all the places you visit in a day
- Keep notes on your health and mood.
- Effortlessly write using a library of templates specialized for dream notes, gratitude, annual resolutions, CBT, Health & wellness etc.


>> BASIC FEATURES:
• Timeline for all your private posts and activities.
• Record rich text, photos, audio, video, sketches, hand written notes.
• Advanced Editor with inline formatting and multiple attachments.
• Automatic Journal to keep log of all the places your visit each day.
• Day/Week View to easily glimpse through your days.
• Tags for organizing and indexing your own way
• Health & Mood tracker - to keep notes about health incidents
• Creative Slate to sketch, doodle, or create handwritten notes with the Apple Pencil
• Private Storage to securely store your data in your iCloud Account
• Offline Mode to store data locally on the device for additional privacy
• Other features such as Passcode & Touch ID, Reminders, Print to PDF, and import data from other apps


>> PREMIUM FEATURES
Dyrii is free to download and use. Dyrii Premium upgrades your experience and unlocks following premium features on all your devices, including Mac and iPad.

• Sync your data across Mac, iPhone, and iPad
• Perspectives - provides various views into your data such as Time Travel, Map View, Places Visited etc.
• Sketch Library - gain full access to sketch backgrounds.
• Priority Support
• Weather Information

You can purchase Dyrii Premium one of following three ways:
- Monthly Subscription ($0.99/month*)
- Annual Subscriptions ($9.99/year*)
- One-time License by App version ($24.99*)

*Price may vary by location.

>> SUBSCRIPTION TERMS:
If you opt for subscriptions, following terms will apply:

• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period 
• Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal
• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase 
• Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.


Note: The premium features are unlocked through an in app purchase and comes with a trial period. To upgrade, download the app and navigate to the in app purchase section under Settings/Premium menu.

Terms of Use: https://dyrii.com/terms
Privacy Policy: http://dyrii.com/privacy


>> SUPPORT COMMUNITY
We'd love to answer your questions or just hear what you think about Dyrii.

Find us online at:
Support Center: http://community.dyrii.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/dyrii
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dyriiapp/

Remembary Connected Diary

Remembary Connected Diary

Shindig Digital Constructions Inc.

Remembary was clearly designed with social media power users in mind. The app can automatically import all sorts of content as part of your daily entries, including tweets, Facebook updates, images from your camera roll and photo stream, iCal events, and up to five RSS feeds directly. However, instead of adding the data directly into your daily entry, it is placed on a clickable icon on the side. This makes it difficult to see the data when flipping through entries. Remembary also nods to the past with its skeuomorphic design and font, which some may like and others may hate. The app has multiple export options, including formatting entries as data or text, and whether to export to iPad, email, or Dropbox. Remembary does have some notable flaws: it doesn’t support automatic syncing between iPhone and iPads or adding photos to entries manually.

STEP - Journal for Life
STEP - Journal for Life

STEP - Journal for Life

WEPLANET

Looking for the best journal / diary app? Featured in 137 App Stores worldwide, STEP Journal helps you capture and tell the amazing story of your life. Let apps turn your life into poetry with minimal effort and complete privacy. The true power of Automated Journaling!

Using iPhone sensors and native apps, STEP Journal gathers the scattered moments of your life on your behalf. You can easily add meaning to each event with cute icons. Statistics and Calendar views allow you to look back and reflect on your days.

TechCrunch - "the app is easy to use, aggregates personal data in an attractive and illuminating way, and is private.”

Mashable - “STEP Journal lets you journal with emojis instead of words and communicate what you're doing (or eating) with a few pictures.”

Features

Seamless import of:
- EVENTS from iPhone Calendar(s)
- PHOTOS and their locations from iPhone Camera Roll
- LOCATIONS using iPhone’s Location Services

You can:
- Capture daily moments by clicking on intelligently recommended icons
- Add activities, location, time, pictures, friends, or notes with just a few clicks
- Keep your moments private or share them instantly on Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare

Capture Your Days

In case you don't have time to write down your day, you can use video instead. Capture video clips to encompass your day.

1 Second Everyday: Video Diary

1 Second Everyday

Cesar Kuriyama

Record your life.

Create a video that includes one second of every day of your life with this entertaining photography app.

What Are You Grateful For?

Specifically keep track of what makes you happy with a gratitude journal. Try to stop dwelling on the negatives and taking things for granted.

