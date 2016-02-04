Dyrii is an unusual journaling tool for life loggers, travelers, quantified self enthusiasts, and practically anyone looking to record key moments of their life. It support both active and passive (auto) journaling and is perfect for recording things retroactively.
With Dyrii, you can take rich text entires containing inline photos, audio, video, location geo-tags, health/mood tags, and weather information. You can even capture hand written entires using Apple Pencil on iPad.
Here are some usage examples:
- Write privately instead of on social media.
- On busy days, capture photos, audio, video on the go.
- Automatically log all the places you visit in a day
- Keep notes on your health and mood.
- Effortlessly write using a library of templates specialized for dream notes, gratitude, annual resolutions, CBT, Health & wellness etc.
>> BASIC FEATURES:
• Timeline for all your private posts and activities.
• Record rich text, photos, audio, video, sketches, hand written notes.
• Advanced Editor with inline formatting and multiple attachments.
• Automatic Journal to keep log of all the places your visit each day.
• Day/Week View to easily glimpse through your days.
• Tags for organizing and indexing your own way
• Health & Mood tracker - to keep notes about health incidents
• Creative Slate to sketch, doodle, or create handwritten notes with the Apple Pencil
• Private Storage to securely store your data in your iCloud Account
• Offline Mode to store data locally on the device for additional privacy
• Other features such as Passcode & Touch ID, Reminders, Print to PDF, and import data from other apps
>> PREMIUM FEATURES
Dyrii is free to download and use. Dyrii Premium upgrades your experience and unlocks following premium features on all your devices, including Mac and iPad.
• Sync your data across Mac, iPhone, and iPad
• Perspectives - provides various views into your data such as Time Travel, Map View, Places Visited etc.
• Sketch Library - gain full access to sketch backgrounds.
• Priority Support
• Weather Information
You can purchase Dyrii Premium one of following three ways:
- Monthly Subscription ($0.99/month*)
- Annual Subscriptions ($9.99/year*)
- One-time License by App version ($24.99*)
*Price may vary by location.
>> SUBSCRIPTION TERMS:
If you opt for subscriptions, following terms will apply:
• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
• Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal
• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
• Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.
Note: The premium features are unlocked through an in app purchase and comes with a trial period. To upgrade, download the app and navigate to the in app purchase section under Settings/Premium menu.
