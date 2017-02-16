The Look Up feature is not the only way you can get access to iOS’ built-in dictionary. Another way is by summoning Apple’s intelligent virtual assistant, Siri. With Siri, you’re just a long press of your iOS device’s home button away from a dictionary .

To use Siri as your personal dictionary, just say “Define” or “What is the meaning of” followed by the word in question, e.g. “Define myriad” or “What is the meaning of myriad?” Siri will then display the dictionary definition. Not only that: Siri will also read it aloud to you.

But what if the word you wish to be defined sounds exactly like another word? Well, in the case of homophones, or words with the same pronunciation but different spellings and meanings (such as pain and pane), Siri conveniently includes a “Did you mean” section where you can tap the word you mean to be defined in the first place.

Of course, speaking your instructions clearly helps Siri a lot in coming up with the correct definitions. But in the event that Siri mishears your command, you can just tap to edit your transcribed instruction and press Done to have Siri redo its dictionary lookup.

Siri’s dictionary lookup support is useful if you already know the pronunciation of the word you want to define but don’t necessarily know its spelling — just be sure to say the word clearly so that Siri might come up with the correct match. However, this feature is available only in the language that is set for Siri in Settings > Siri > Language. And since it’s tied with Siri, it requires an internet connection — unlike the Look Up function, which works even when your device is offline provided that dictionaries have been installed.