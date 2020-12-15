Halide Mark II Update Brings ProRAW Support for iPhone 12 Pro Line

The major new feature in version 2.1 is support for the new ProRAW image format. Apple brought the feature to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with the iOS 14.3 update that arrived yesterday.

With ProRAW, photographers can capture RAW photos that also go through iPhone image processing.

An iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max can now capture four different types of RAW images – ProRAW+, ProRAW, RAW+, and RAW. Each of the types have their advantages and disadvantages.

To switch between the formats, long-press the RAW button while using the app. You can also select bit-depth in the same menu.

And with the update, Halide’s Ben Sandofsky takes a comprehensive look at the ProRAW feature in a great blog post. Along with providing a more technical look at the format, there are a number of great ProRAW images.

Halide Mark II is available for the iPhone and can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

You’ll need a subscription to use the app that is currently $11.99 per year.

Anyone who purchased the original Halide will receive a year-long subscription for free.

Alternatively, you can pay $39.99 for the lifetime use of the app.