New iPhone Ads Educate Android Owners About Performance and Security

Getting Android users to switch to iOS has been a major part of Cupertino’s marketing strategy in recent months. Several iPhone ads highlighting features of the handset encourage Android users to move over to iOS. Part of this push is because iPhone sales are currently missing expectations ahead of new handsets expected to be released in fall 2017. In several recent earnings calls with investors, Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that “stealing” Android users is one area the company expects to draw more iPhone growth from.

Apple has also revamped its web page for users coming over to the iPhone from Android. This site provides information to help convince Android users to switch over to the iPhone. The web page, with the title “Life is easier on iPhone,” provides information about how easy it is to migrate to iOS, as well as details about the usage of the iPhone camera, performance, and ease of use. The page also discusses Apple’s commitment to privacy, the benefits of Messages, and Apple’s customer care support. Finally, Cupertino’s microsite lets users know how to switch at an Apple Store, informs them about Apple’s commitment to the environment, and another round of encouragement to switch over to the iPhone.