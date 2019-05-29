Step Tracker Pedometer++ Features Dark Mode and More With a New Update

The biggest change is support for fixed timezones. You’ll set a home time zone, and the app will always display your step count in that location. That means streaks and achievements won’t be messed up when traveling.

You can also select from two new color themes. Along with a dark mode, there is also a new option with colorblind users in mind. It’s also possible to select from a number of alternative app icons.

The app’s daily step goal has also been reworked to make it easier for users to start at a low number and then gradually increase it over time.

And one of the best features, the Apple Watch app, sports a refreshed look. With an Apple Watch, users can select to merge data from the wearable device and iPhone for a more accurate step count.

Pedometer++ is designed for the iPhone and can be downloaded now on the App Store for free. A $1.99 in-app purchase can remove advertisements.