Things 3 Update for iPhone Arrives With Improved Siri Shortcuts, New Share Extension and More

One of the biggest additions in version 3.10 includes integration with Siri Shortcuts. There are four Things actions to use in the Shortcuts app: add to-do, show to-do, show list, and run Things URL.

The app now also features a new Share Extension that can be seen in the top row of colored app icons. Using the Share Extension, you can also choose the target list for a task.

Users can also take advantage of a number of new gestures found in iOS 13 to make it easier to select, copy, and paste. It’s also possible to undo typing with just a swipe instead of needing to shake an iPhone.

Anyone who wants to migrate Reminders from Apple’s native app into Things can now also do so.

Along with support for the new Voice Control feature, the app has improved support for Voice Over.

Things 3 for iPhone can be downloaded now on the App Store for $9.99.

Developer Cultured Code is promising an update to the Things 3 app for iPad later this month. That app is separate and can be downloaded on the App Store for $19.99.