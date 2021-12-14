Widgetsmith Update Brings Filters to All Photo Widgets

The big addition is the ability to apply photo filters to all photo-based widgets. That allows you to style images in the app without needing to filter the original images before selecting them.

Along with that great change, you can now take advantage of a number of new analog clock styles.

If you’re interested in customizing a your iPhone home screen, Widgetsmith should be your top choice. The app has a wide variety of customizable widget to select from including date, weather, astronomy, and photos. You can create the perfect home screen for you with the app.

Widgetsmith is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It can be downloaded now on the App Store for free.

An optional Widgetsmith Premium subscription unlocks exclusive widget themes along with weather and tide data sources. That’s $1.99 monthly or $19.99 per year.