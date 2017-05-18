Become More Efficient With the New Things 3 from Cultured Code

One of the most important new things of Things 3 from Cultured Code is the Magic Plus Button, and this goes along with the new feel of the app. With other task apps, you usually tap a button, a sheet comes up, you type the title of the task, add some other details, hit save, and the to-do is added to the list, but not where you wanted it to be, so you may have to reorder the list. The Magic Plus button solves this problem.

The Magic Plus button resides in the bottom right corner and floats on top of the interface, which appears to be nothing out of the ordinary. But the real magic behind this button is the fact that it was designed to move. You can drag it into a list on the main screen and it lets you create a new to-do in that specific list that you moved it to. Or you can drag it upwards to a source list to create a new project. Or if you’re in a project and drag it all the way to the left edge of the screen, you’ll be able to insert a new heading (more on that in a bit). Or drag the Magic Plus button to the lower-left corner of the screen to quickly add a new task in the Inbox.

This Magic Plus button is only on the iOS versions of Things 3, but it’s absolutely delightful to use and has made it super fast and easy to create new tasks or projects from pretty much anywhere. I love dragging it around just to see the animation, and it’s fairly intelligent and accurate when dropping it into a specific area. I don’t usually like to add more things to my daily tasks, but the Magic Plus button makes it downright fun.