Apple GymKit Makes Its Worldwide Debut in Australia

First introduced in June, GymKit allows Apple Watch owners to pair their wearable device directly to gym equipment like ellipticals, indoor bikes, treadmills, steppers, and other cardio equipment, using NFC. In doing so, the Watch automatically syncs important exercise data such as calories, distance, speed, floors climbed, incline, and pace.

For security, the gym equipment does not retain any personal data when you stop using a piece of equipment.

Since Apple GymKit was first announced, Apple has worked with global manufacturers such as TechnoGym, Life Fitness, Matrix, StairMaster, and Schwinn.

In Australia, GymKit-enabled machines are available at Fitness First in Bond Street, Barangaroo, Bondi, and at the Richmond club in Melbourne.

There has been no word on when Apple GymKit will launch in other countries.