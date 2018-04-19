Experience Your Music in New Ways With Mixtapes

The app works with your local music library or Apple Music library saved to your devices.

One of the best features os the ability to create multiple queues of music. That allows you to create a queues for a specific album or playlist. You can switch between them to listen easily and your spot will always be saved.

Each queue save your music, shuffle, repeat settings, and more.

You can also create smart mixes with the app. Each one can be created with specific conditions like genre, artist, year. They will automatically update each time you open the app.

An additional great feature is a family-friendly mode. That will hide all explicit tracks from your library. It’s easy to toggle from the app settings and can be locked with Face ID or Touch ID.

Mixtapes is designed for the iPhone and all iPad models. It’s a free download on the App Store.

A subscription is available for $0.99 a month or $9.99 for the lifetime of the app.

That will remove all advertisements and allow extra color and app icon customization.