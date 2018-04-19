The Beautiful and Compelling Journey Arrives on the App Store

Originally debuting on the PS3 in 2012, the game is from developer thatgamecompany, the team behind iOS games Flower and the recently released Sky: Children of the Light.

Much like those two games, Journey focuses on storytelling without language. A Grammy-nominated score and beautiful visuals help tell the story.

In the anonymous adventure, you’ll travel on a life’s passage and can even connect with others while on the journey.

To begin, you’re alone in the middle of the desert and discover that your goal is to each a far away mountaintop.

Along the way, you’ll discover more about who you are the reason for the journey. You can also soar and glide above the ruins of the forgotten civilization.

You can also go on the adventure with another player. Matchmaking is done through Game Center.

Designed for the iPhone and all iPad models, Journey can be downloaded now on the App Store for $4.99.