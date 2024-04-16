Twodos is a Simple To-Do App That Won't Constantly Bug You

The new app Twodos wants to make a to-do app simple and easy. There’s no need to worry about a learning curve with the app. There are two lists—Sooner and Later. New items you add are put in Sooner by default, but you can always move it to Later.

That simplicity helps the app not be overhwelming.

With a number of easy-to-learn gestures, you can create a layout that works best for you. You can swipe a todo to mark it done or just tap the text to edit it. Tapping a todo arrow can move it up or down.

There is also a variety of accent colors you can choose and both a dark and light mode.

And to keep an eye on what you need to do, the app also features lock screen and home screen widgets.

With an eye on privacy, all of your tasks are stored on your iPhone and not the cloud.

Twodos is a free download now on the App Store. There are no subscriptions or in-app purchases.

If you’re looking for a different kind of task manager that is simple, easy, and free, its hard to go wrong with Twodos.