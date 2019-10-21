Things That Go Bump is a Perfect Family-Friendly Apple Arcade Game

Instead of educating children about the world around them, Things That Go Bump is all about having fun.

When the lights are out, everyday objects in your home comes alive.

In the game, the different spirts wake up and inhabit objects like umbrellas, cheese graters, staplers, and more. They will then battle other creatures for supremacy. Just make sure not to wake anyone up.

There are a number of rooms to engage in battle like the kitchen and bathroom. You’ll definitely have fun trying to mix and match the different objects in the room to rein supreme.

While you go play against an AI opponent, there is also a multiplayer option to battle up to three other players in real-time.

Tinybop promises that new levels will be introduced every two months.

As a nice touch, the game is available on iOS devices, Apple TV, and Mac.

Apple Arcade is currently available for devices with iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13 installed.

You can try out the service with a one-month free trial. After that, Apple Arcade is $4.99 per month.

A subscription can be shared with up to six other members of your family with Family Sharing.

To subscribe on your iPhone or iPad, open up the App Store tab and then select the Arcade tab.

Select the Try it Free button on the top of the page.