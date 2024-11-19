Nightstand Is a Perfect Companion for Book Lovers

The app allows you to easily keep track of your reading list while also organizing your book collection. Getting started is easy as you can quickly search from more than 40 million books to add to your library in seconds.

Each book can be moved through the entire cycle—Wishlist, Purchased, In Progress, Complete, or Did Not Finish.

To help you read more, you can also set a daily reading goal and log it to preserve your streak.

While reading, you can record your thoughts, favorite quotes, or other information,

You can even arrange your books in custom shelves and then take a screenshot to share with friends.

If you run out of book ideas, the app also offers AI-powered recommendations on your personal reading history. For example, you can search for something specific like a romantic novel set in a countryside.

Nightstand is a free download on the App Store now for the iPhone.

There is an optional subscription for $1.99 monthly or $14.99 yearly. There is also a lifetime unlock for $19.99. Both the monthly and yearly option have a free, seven-day trial.

Subscribers can unlock the AI recommendations, track reading states and goals, and use customize fonts, colors, and icons.