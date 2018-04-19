Runance is a Simple, Free Running App for Apple Watch

While running you can view live metrics on the watch screen including heart rate, training zones, distance, tempo, and elapsed time.

On newer Apple Watch models with an always-on display, you can always keep track of your run.

You can also switch between rolling and average tempos by tapping the metric on-screen.

Along with being able to pause and resume workouts, the app also supports auto-pause that determines when you’ve stopped a run.

The included media player allows you to control music playback.

On the companion iPhone, you can browse workout history, see detailed workout information and take a closer look at your route on a map.

You can download Runance now on the App Store for free. There are no in-app purchases or subscriptions.