Set Up To 6 Timers at Once With Timeric

With the app, you can set up to six timers at one time. You can see all of the timers on on screen at once. It’s even possible to name each one and change the background color to help tell them apart.

In a Focus Mode, you can run sequential timers with non-running timers timed.

There are also two widget types to select from for your home screen. A static option allows you to start the same timer with one tap. A looping widget restarts itself after running out.

You can download Timeric now on the App Store for $1.99. It’s for the iPhone and all iPad models.